Teju Babyface Celebrates Wife’s Birthday; Shares Beautiful Photo

by Michael
Teju Babyface
Teju Babyface

Nigerian Comedian Teju Oyelakin popularly known as Teju Babyface has taken to his Instagram to share beautiful pictures of his wife as she marks her birthday today.

The comedian and MC took to Instagram where he shared a photo of his wife while showering her with prayers.

Recall that it was only a few days ago when he shared pictures of himself celebrating his own birthday.

See His Beautiful Caption Here: “Happy birthday to my sweetheart, babe and my guy for life @tobibanjokooyelakin. Iya Ibeji, may this year mark the beginning of the most awesome part of your life. Odun owo, Odun omo, Odun Alubarika o. Wa j’ere oko, wa j’ere omo, wa j’ogun oro ati alafia l’oruko Jesu. Wa pe l’aye, wa f’erigi j’obi o”

See The Post Here:

