The Grammys Are Very Boring’ – Seun Kuti (Video)

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has spilled some tea about the Grammys where he was one of the nominees for this year’s awards.

In an interview with Linda Ikeji TV, Seun revealed that Grammys are boring, adding that the event actually begins at 2pm and from 2 to 7pm.

“Grammys are boring y’all. I’m sorry to tell you. First of all, it starts at 2, that’s what I didn’t know. Because on TV. it starts at 8,” he said.

“That 2 hours on TV, that’s the ghen ghen part. Grammy starts at 2. And from 2 to 7 is a big Jesus Christ party. Nigerians will feel welcome in this place, I’m telling you … It is about 40 different gospel categories. You don’t even understand how big the Grammys is tied. That’s why I understood when Soweto Gospel Choir won. ”

Seun Kuti was nominated in the ‘World Music Award’ category but the Soweto Gospel Choir won the award.

Speaking on losing to Soweto Gospel Choir, he said:

I’m my own validation. I’ve never looked for validation outside of myself. It’s an award, it’s great. To be nominated is awesome. But if I wasn’t nominated either I won’t have felt as if something was missing from my life.