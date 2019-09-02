The Luxury Network Nigeria announces event partnership with The Financial Times

The Luxury Network Nigeria will host the 2019 Financial Times Africa Summit post-event Drinks Reception, at Claridge’s Hotel in Mayfair, on 13-14 October 2019.

The FT Africa Summit, is a global platform attracting senior government officials, business leaders and senior-level executives, for the highest-level discussions on the current issues about Africa. Now in its 6th year, the Summit is held just before the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Washington (USA), meaning that the event attracts various Heads of Government and senior business leaders from throughout Africa and Europe. Speakers at the 2018 Summit included Aliko Dangote, Yemi Osinbajo, and numerous other high profile personalities such as Tony Blair; former UK Prime Minister.

On 15th October, the discussions continue with an invitation-only event at The Connaught Hotel, in Mayfair, titled An Inspiring Conversation on the Future of Luxury.

In an exclusive partnership with the Financial Times, the event will be chaired by David Pilling; Africa Editor at Financial Times and aims to stimulate dialogue about the business of luxury in Nigeria. The event will shine the spotlight on the state of Nigeria’s dynamic luxury sector with insights from global brands, retailers and pioneering visionaries on overcoming the barriers to entry, ethical luxury practices and building transparent, sustainable and value-driven business partnerships. The keynote is titled “Rewriting Africa’s Single Story’.

In addition to a selection of high-profile speakers, the event will bring together 120 decision-makers from leading companies across Nigeria, the UK and globally, to analyse the current players in the Nigerian market, assess the challenges, opportunities, and the mid to long-term economic outlook for Nigeria, review solutions to ethical luxury that Nigeria can provide to the luxury industry, evaluate the impact of foreign investment in the development of Nigeria and her local communities, and understand how brands can engage the growing Nigerian population in the diaspora.

Cas Ojo, MD of The Luxury Network Nigeria said, “We are delighted to partner with the Financial Times, to deliver this event to an international audience, on a global stage. Companies around the world have begun to make Africa expansion a priority and Nigeria could do with foreign investment to support industrialisation and economic diversification. However, a collaborative strategy is required on both sides. Our upcoming event aims to facilitate the dialogue, required for forging alliances and strategic partnerships between companies, to enable capitalisation of the vast market opportunities.”

Following the Panel Discussion, there will be a selection of Company Presentations by members and partners of The Luxury Network. Please get in touch for more information if your company would like to participate in this.

This is an invitation-only event as spaces are limited, but please do visit the website at www.theluxurynetwork.ng to register your interest, or to enquire about partnership or advertising opportunities.

About the Luxury Network

The Luxury Network is a private membership club, established in luxury capitals or countries around the world, that allows premium companies to work closely together for mutual business and client development. The Network’s members enjoy a series of thoughtfully curated professional business development activities and events to maximise their relationships with other luxury brands and carve a niche in member countries.