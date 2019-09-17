The Problem Of Nigeria Is Not The North But The South: Fani-Kayode

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has attributed the problem of Nigeria to the South and not the North.

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in a tweet on Tuesday morning described leaders from the south as weak and cowardly.

According to him, while the northern leaders put the interest of the north before the interest of Nigeria, southern leaders put the interest of the country before that of the south.

He tweeted: The problem of Nigeria is not the north: it is the south. The north has strong, united and courageous leaders who put the northern interest before the Nigerian interest. The south has weak, divided and cowardly leaders who put the Nigerian interest before the southern interest.