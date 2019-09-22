The Unexpected Happens After Seyi Is Dared To Sleep In Tacha’s Bed (Video)

After the Saturday Night party, it was all fun and games as Seyi was dared to sleep on Tacha’s bed for an hour at the price of 1000 Bet9ja coins.

The moment Seyi told Omashola Frodd x later mike that he was going to sleep in TACHA’s bed #bbnaija (bet was placed) 🤣😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/G4BISquQoB — Homarel (@HOMARELLL) September 22, 2019

Frodd and Omashola were seen in the dressing room area talking about the dare, stating that the moment Tacha shifts for him to hop into bed with her and he stays there for an hour, he would get his money.

Seyi was dared by Frodd and Omashola to spend 1hr on Tacha's bed for bed for 1000 bet naija coin. #BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/EoLENdctpV — Omalicha (@CharryCharmer) September 22, 2019

Tacha, however, did the unexpected by laughing about it and leaving the bed for Seyi to join Mike on his bed.

Watch the video below: