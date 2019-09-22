The Unexpected Happens After Seyi Is Dared To Sleep In Tacha’s Bed (Video)

by Amaka

After the Saturday Night party, it was all fun and games as Seyi was dared to sleep on Tacha’s bed for an hour at the price of 1000 Bet9ja coins.

 

Frodd and Omashola were seen in the dressing room area talking about the dare, stating that the moment Tacha shifts for him to hop into bed with her and he stays there for an hour, he would get his money.

Tacha, however, did the unexpected by laughing about it and leaving the bed for Seyi to join Mike on his bed.

Read Also: Alleged Fraud: Fans Go Violent After Naira Marley Was Barred From Performing In Unilag (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
frodd, Mike, Omashola, Seyi, Tacha
0

You may also like

Check out pencil sketch of actor Bryan Okwara. See his bosoms

Majek Fashek Looking Very Healthy On Tyme Out With Tee A

#BBNaija: Cee.C’s Sister Speaks About Her Attitude In The House

Rihanna Shows Up At Timaya’s Show In Barbados + Both Pose For Cameras

More beach themed pre-wedding photos of Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila

More beach themed pre-wedding photos of Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila

Gifty slams a follower for telling her to stop calling herself a “god”

At AFRIMA, no shaking for Nigerian artistes

Top 100 Craziest Moments On Nigerian Twitter Nigeria 2013 By TweetMopol

PHOTOS: Maid Arrested For Breaking Her Boss’ Head When He Tried To Rape Her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *