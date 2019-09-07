The Wait Is Finally Over, TECNO Unveils Camon 12 Series, Ushering In A New Cam * Era

Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, TECNO, has launched a new device under its camera-centric flagship, the Camon smartphone series.

The new device, which is a testament of the brand’s improvement and development of smartphone photography comes with a number of enhanced features that in many ways validates the brand’s ability to always raise the bar with every device it releases into the Nigerian mobile market.

The Camon 12 spots a lot of upgraded features, one of which is the inclusion of an AI Triple Camera as against the dual rear-camera spotted on the Camon 11 Series, which was launched last year.

Speaking at the launch held in Lagos, PR and Strategic Partnership Manager Jesse Oguntimehin stated that:

The Camon 12 is more than just any device, it is the device. It comes with a lot of physical and inbuilt upgrades from the Camon 11 launched last year, ranging from its look and feel, to its camera, to its security feature upgrade, the brand has it all covered.

He further added that:

This is the 7th generation of the Camon Series and with this device, we are unlocking a new era of smartphone photography. This time around, we at TECNO have worked round the clock to make it possible for our users, to see the world through our device.

NEBULA GRADIENT INSPIRED LOOK

Coming a few months after revealing its new philosophy for users to Expect More in terms of creativity and quality, the Camon 12, comes with a nebula gradient glossy back that gives it an extraordinary look and feel unlike other devices in its flagship line and would be available in three colour options a Bordeaux Red variant, an Aqua Blue variant and a Midnight Black variant, which gives users a line of choices to pick from when making a device choice.

MOBILE PHOTOGRAPHY FOR MORE

The Camon 12 Pro gives users more in terms of smartphone photography with its 32 MP and dual front flash, which solves the problem of lowlight selfies. The device also comes with an upgraded Beauty mode, which has an advanced 3D stereoscopic facial beauty to make your selfie more natural and charming. The beauty mode also expands its scope to body beauty and video beauty.

Far from the usual Selfie DNA of the Camon Series, the Camon 12 spots an AI Triple Rear Camera set of 16MP+2MP+8MP, which is a total upgrade from last year’s Camon 11 experience.

Users can now enjoy, up to 120° super wide-angle shots and 2cm extreme macro photography experience, making it possible for the camera’s output to capture the littlest of details when taking pictures with the device’s camera.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 which makes connecting one device to another easier and transferring files faster; 4G LTE capacity for smooth high-speed browsing; and a sizeable 3,500mAh Battery.

The new device comes in three size variants the CAMON 12 with a 64GB ROM+ 4GB RAM (16 MP selfie camera), the CAMON 12 Pro with a 64GB ROM + 6GB RAM (32 MP selfie camera), the CAMON 12 Air with a 32GB ROM + 3GB RAM (8 MP selfie camera).

The Camon 12 Series is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset which makes possible Smart AI imaging, AI Camera, reliable connectivity and power efficiency—with all the power packed in the Camon 12 Series, it won’t get hot while performing powerful functions.

The Camon 12 will start selling for NGN47,500 from 6th of September 2019. Camon 12 Air and Camon 12 Pro will be available soon.

Every consumer who purchases the TECNO Camon 12 Series will have a chance to win a trip to Europe as they will be given a raffle ticket once they make a purchase. At TECNO, our drive is to keep our customers winning.

About TECNO Nigeria

TECNO is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio that cuts across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

