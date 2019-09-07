‘There Is No Greener Pastures Anywhere Than Nigeria’ – AGF Malami

by Temitope Alabi
Mallam Abubakar Malami
Mallam Abubakar Malami

Mallam Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, SAN, is of the opinion that there is no greener pasture anywhere than Nigeria.

Speaking on the recent xenophobic attack during a visit from the Coalition of Integrity Political Parties (CIPP), he said that the Immigration Service should be overhauled to profile people travelling out of Nigeria and checkmate illegal immigration.

“This is very important because by now, we should have been able to know who and who are in South Africa to defend the helpless and hapless Nigerians.

There is no greener pasture anywhere than in our country. With farmlands everywhere, we must work harder rather than look for cheap means to migrate from the country when nobody is chasing us.

This is one of the problems I see when our people travel abroad illegally, which is now posing a challenge; if they were to be here, we would have been able to account for their whereabouts,” he noted.

