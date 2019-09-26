There Is No Wealthy Man For One Woman; If Your Man Is Wealthy, Believe Me I Know Him – Huddah Monroe

Controversial Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, says there is no wealth man to one woman. The beauty entrepreneur sounds a note of warning to ladies whose partners are wealthy that she knows them adding that they are all on her page.

She concluded by advising them to sit down and enjoy sharing their men with her because he is definitely for all of them and not just hers alone.

She made this known via her Instastory on Thursday.

What she shared below: