There’s Nothing More Wicked Than Dating A Girl For Years Without Intention To Marry Her: Omokri

Reno Omorki, a bestselling author says nothing describes dating a girl for so many years without the intention to marry her more than wickedness.

Omokri, a social media commentator said this in a tweet on Sunday morning, while urging men to either love the woman in their life or leave her.

Omokri, a former presidential aide said in the tweet that stringing along for years an making her believe you want yo marry her is nothing but wickedness.

He said: I can’t imagine anything more wicked than stringing a girl along for years, making her believe you are going to marry her and then dumping her to marry someone else. Do you realise how wicked that is? LOVE her or LEAVE her! But don’t LINGER.

