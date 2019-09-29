‘These Monumental Structures In Western Countries Are “Dedicated To Satan” – Reno Omokri

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri has taken to social media to share some photos of some structures built in Western countries and alleged that they are dedicated to satan.

Not stopping there, Omokri shared biblical passages to back his claim.

He wrote:

“1 Kings 16:33, 2 Kings 23:6, Deuteronomy 16:21, Exodus 34:13 and many other verses of Scripture instruct us that an Asherah Pole is a pagan idol God detests and warns believers to avoid. But what is an Asherah Pole? Google it and check the images that describe it. An Asherah Pole is simply a phallic pole dedicated to satan. Almost all major cities in the West have an Asherah Pole hidden in plain sight!? #TableShaker”

 

