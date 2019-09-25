‘They Are All Intellectually Poor’ – Daddy Freeze Blasts BBNaija Housemates

by Michael
OAP Daddy Freeze
Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze

Nigerian radio host and presenter Ifedayo Lucian Olarinde popularly called Daddy Freeze has shared his thoughts on former and current participants of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria.

In his recent talk show on Cool FM, he took a swipe at fans of BBNaija reality TV show. Here’s what he said: “You know I’m not too knowledgeable when it comes to politics. I have few peripheral ideas, but maybe there’s someone out there listening who can actually talk about Robert Mugabe. I wanna take a call for and against if I have intelligent people listening because most people are watching Big Brother. If you wanna watch intelligent contestants, watch Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. People in Big Brother are not known to win Big Brother with intellectual prowess.”

 

Speaking more clearly, he pointed out to Efe, the winner of the 2017 BBNaija reality TV show. “Take a look at Efe. I’m not seeing anything. So what are they in Big Brother house for? They are in there to entertain us.”

He also stressed that the problem with Nigeria is that we are laced with too much entertainment.

Watch The Video Here:

 

Tags from the story
BBNja housemates, Daddy Freeze
0

You may also like

Houston’s Daughter, Bobbi, Gets All Of Mom’s Estate

Peter Okoye Is Determined To Prove He Is More Than A Dancer

Ahmed Musa scores hat-trick for his new club, Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Davido, Olamide, Mayorkun win big at 2017 NEA Awards | Full List of Winners

Shatta Wale admits he is a shoeshine boy as he gives Timaya a response

“I like it, It turns me on” – Cardi B says after her boyfriend Offset called her ‘bitch’

“I feel like I’m neither moving forward not backwards” – BBNaija’s John Ogah reveals

#BBNaija: ‘K.Brule actually poured me pepper and called me a bastard’ -Khloe

Suspected suicide bomber dies in Kaduna blast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *