They Won’t Fuck The Hell Out Of You: Tacha Speaks On Why She Prefers Married Men To Singles (VIDEO)

Well, with the 2019 editions of the Big Brother Nigeria show gradually winding up, foes of Tacha, a fellow housemate, have dug up an old video of her explaining why she prefers married men to singles.

In the video, the reality TV star highlighted the fact that married men don’t fuck with all their strengths compared to the singles as one of her reasons.

Her words:

“People always wonder why girls love/date married men, listen married men are less stress, they do not stress us they give us money without us asking for it, they don’t fuck the hell out of you.

“They can’t cheat on you because they have a wife, yes, and i know they have a wife too, so we’re both good. you see the regular boys, the regular boyfriends, they are always broke”

“When they want to give you like 5k, they want to hang this leg in this bathroom and hang the other leg in the kitchen and fuck the hell out of you”

Watch the video below: