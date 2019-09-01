This Country Is A Sick Joke: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Police Shutting Down Bobrisky’s Birthday

Popular On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, has joined millions of Nigerians in reacting to the shut down of Bobrisky’s birthday party by men of the Nigerian police.

According to Toke Makinwa who spoke via her Instastory, she said clearly Nigeria is a sick joke.

She added that the country’s leaders have time to stop a party but no time to address police brutality, killing in the North among others.

See what she posted below: