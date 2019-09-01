This Country Is A Sick Joke: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Police Shutting Down Bobrisky’s Birthday

by Eyitemi
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa and Bobrisky

Popular On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, has joined millions of Nigerians in reacting to the shut down of Bobrisky’s birthday party by men of the Nigerian police.

According to Toke Makinwa who spoke via her Instastory, she said clearly Nigeria is a sick joke.

Read Also: Celebrity Week: Bobrisky In Soup Over Birthday Bash, Regina Daniels Loses Weight To Marriage life And More

She added that the country’s leaders have time to stop a party but no time to address police brutality, killing in the North among others.

See what she posted below:

Toke Makinwa

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

INEC issues certificates to new political parties

I wanted to kill all the Muslims – London mosque attacker

IDPs are not in hurry to return home

A Year of Lights with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the Future Africa Leaders Award (FALA) Nominees

“Elephant Swallowed My Housing Refund?”; Retired Police Officer Cries Out

Court unfreezes Ozekhome’s account

President Buhari has a great future for Nigerian youths – Femi Adesina

Benue: 19 year old boy shot dead during yam festival laid to rest

Man sets woman ablaze after refusing to love him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *