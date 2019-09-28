‘This Disqualification Is Bullshit’ – Princess Shyngle Reacts To Tacha’s Disqualification

by Temitope Alabi
Princess Shyngle
Princess Shyngle

Actress Princess Shyngle who is a huge Tacha fan has taken to her IG to react to the housemate’s disqualification.

According to Shyngle, Tacha’s disqualification can only be termed bullshit.

In her words;

Forget the fact that @symply_tacha is my favorite housemate but this disqualification is bullshit, she was clearly provoked and she reacted which is very normal, if any girl dare flip her stupid dirty hair on my face I would have slapped the shit out of you. This was such an unfair disqualification. 😡😡😡 but my baby TACHA they took you out of that house cuz they knew if you stayed you would have won ( most trended housemate, most talked about housemate, highest following housemate, most voted housemate) you’re by far my winner and you played the game perfectly, and mark my words you’re gonna be the most successful housemate in just a few months. ❤️😍 and all those saying mercy is sexier than you Abeg hit me up and imma hook you up 😍 I’m the queen of body works 😂 I love you baby @symply_tacha

