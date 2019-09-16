Thousands Of Nigerian Girls Forced Into Prostitution In Burkina Faso: Ambassador



The Nigerian Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Ramatu Ahmed has revealed that at least 10,000 Nigerian girls have been forced into prostitution in Burkina Faso.

The ambassador said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Ouagadougou on Monday

According to her, the victims were mainly underage girls kept in appalling conditions in Ouagadougou and in mining camps across the West African country.

She notes that many of the girls who were promised jobs in the country and Europe by the human traffickers are not willing to return home.

“The spate of human trafficking here in Burkina Faso is a big concern to the embassy because at present, we have nothing less than 10,00 Nigerian girls who have been trafficked into Burkina Faso as commercial sex workers and most of these girls are underage, most left school and are roaming about doing commercial sex work in Burkina Faso.

“This apart from been a dent to our country, it is also a sort of concern as far as their health is concerned, This is very serious to us and most of the girls who wants to go back, as a result, this voluntary repatriation do it because they were tricked, they did not know the condition there are going to found themselves here.

“For every Nigerian girl that escapes and wants to go back, there are more than 10 in the bush that are willing to carry on.

“200 girls have been repatriated to Nigeria by the embassy, this is apart from the ones that run to the churches, some to other Civil society Organisations(CSOs) and the International Organisations on Migration (IOM).

“So if the embassy alone has repatriated 200 girls, you can imagine how many girls the IOM has repatriated and the reason they are complaining.

She adds: “I am pleading with Nigerian parents that they should know what their children are doing, most of the girls said that their parents don’t know what they are here and some will tell us that their parents know and some will say that they were sent by either their father, mother, Uncle.

“This is a problem that emanates from the family, for the girls, I wish to tell them that anybody they see that comes to tell them that he is taking then to somewhere, either employed as hairdressers or work in the shop, these are human traffickers.