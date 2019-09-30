Three Suspected Kidnappers Burnt to Death In Abuja

Three suspected kidnappers were on Monday morning burnt to death at Dutse Alhaji area in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the suspects were three young men, and their victim, a female was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital for treatment.

A Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) officer, Mr Aminu Umar, who was at the scene of the incident told NAN that it all began at about 8:00 a.m. when a lady inside moving vehicle was heard screaming for help.

“The lady was suddenly pushed out of the vehicle while screaming. A motorist, who saw what had happened, pulled over in front of the vehicle and blocked it under the Dutse Bridge.

“From there, Okada riders (motorcyclists) surrounded the vehicle and told them to come out.

“They asked them if the vehicle was one chance (kidnappers) and the next thing, they started beating them and eventually put fire on them and the vehicle,” he said.

Mr Sylvanus Ekpenyong, Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said that his men were alerted of the event by some people while on duty at Dutse.

“We were at Dutse junction and we got information that there was traffic building up before the Dutse Bridge because a vehicle was on fire.

“We rushed down there to clear the road only to see three dead burnt bodies and a burnt vehicle.

“When we made inquiries from eyewitnesses, they said it was one chance (kidnappers).

“So we are here to ensure free traffic flow of vehicles but we don’t know the exact group of people who burnt them,” he said.