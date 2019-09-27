Throwback Pictures Of Mercy, Tacha: Who Is The Queen Of Bleaching?(Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Mercy and Tacha
Mercy and Tacha

Big Brother Nigeria duo of Tacha and Mercy had a heated confrontation that almost degenerated into a serious violent but for the presence of Omashola who quickly pulled both ladies apart.

While many have tagged Tacha ”the bleaching queen” it is noteworthy that Mercy equally didn’t start as a fair person.

As a result of this, a Twitter user @lovebird has started a poll to get who the real queen of bleaching is between the two controversial housemates.

She accompanied the questionnaire with throwback photos of the housemates.

What she tweeted below:

