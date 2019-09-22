Thunder ‘Fires’ 36 Cows In Ondo

Not less than 36 cows reportedly struck to death by a strange thunderstorm on Saturday night at a sacred hill, Oke Owa in Ijare community of Ifedore local government area of Ondo state.

According to residents, the cows were said to have died because the herders took them to Oke Owa (Owa mountain), desecrating the place where the monarch, Olujare of Ijare made annual sacrifice.

The monarch of the town, the Olujare of Ijare, Oba Adebamigbe is always accompanied by chiefs to carry out the yearly sacrifice on the sacred maintain.