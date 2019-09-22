Thunderstorm Strikes 36 Cows Dead In Ondo

36 cows have reportedly died after thunderstruck in Ondo state.

Reports have it that the herdsmen taking care of them have since fled after the cows they took to graze at the mountain top of Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State died.

Read Also: 37 Confirmed Dead As Farmers And Herdsmen Clash In Chad

The herdsmen reportedly took the cows to graze at Owa mountain which is reportedly reserved for Kings, without permission.

A community source who spoke on the issue said the Fulani herdsmen incurred the wrath of their gods by desecrating the sacred groove which is forbidden in the town.