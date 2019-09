Amidst the ongoing court case against COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, singer Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola have renewed their wedding vows.

The Dakolos, who have been at the centre of media attention for the past few months, renewed their vows at the Elevation church, Lekki on Sunday.

The church hosted its vow renewal service on Sunday and the Dakolos were not left out of action.

Watch the video below: