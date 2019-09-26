Timi Frank Would Eat You For Breakfast: Fani Kayode Warns Osinbajo

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has said that he trusts Timi Frank to eat up vice president Yemi Osinbajo for breakfast if the VP can just not only waive his immunity but resign from his position to take on him man to man.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, the PDP chieftain added that the vice president can not intimidate Frank Timi or break him.

Frank Timi, a former APC chieftain, and vice president Osinbajo have been involved in a series of spat recently with the vice president set to sue him.

His words:

“If you are really a man don’t just waive your immunity to sue Timi Frank but RESIGN from your position and take him on man to man.

“He will eat you for breakfast. I know that young man: he is a real Ijaw! Deeply courageous and tough as nails. You cannot intimidate him or break him.”

