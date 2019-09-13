Tiwa Savage Customizes Her Teeth (PHOTO)

by Valerie Oke
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

Arguably African’s biggest female singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to her social media handle to flaunt her new set of customized teeth.

The singer’s set of teeth was customized with chrome and ”Savage” was written on the lower section.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Posts Yemi Alade’s Woman Of Steel; Album Cover Amidst Rivalry (Photo)

The talented singer is currently promoting her new musical album ”49-99” which was produced by American music record, Universal Music Group.

Tiwa Savage only left Don Jazzy’s Marvin record after 7 solid years of dishing out good music to team up with the new record label ”Universal Music Group.”

Tags from the story
49.99, tiwa savage
0

You may also like

Are Your Still Attracted To Your Ex?

His 4 Biggest Needs, Her 4 Biggest Needs

5 Daddy Must Have Items In Hospital Bag For Delivery

3 Signs You Are Seriously Dehydrated

Photos: Extraordinary Women Who Possess The World’s Tiniest Waist And World’s Longest Legs

Instagram Blogger, Okoro Blessing Admits she lied about The House She Posted On Instagram As Her Own

Oldest Living Identical Twins Turn 103

Ask Jay: I Dated Him Even Though He Had a Girlfriend and Now He’s ignoring Me. What Should I Do?!

‘BACK TO THE ’90s’ WITH MTV AND TECNO MOBILE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *