Tiwa Savage Customizes Her Teeth (PHOTO)

Arguably African’s biggest female singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to her social media handle to flaunt her new set of customized teeth.

The singer’s set of teeth was customized with chrome and ”Savage” was written on the lower section.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Posts Yemi Alade’s Woman Of Steel; Album Cover Amidst Rivalry (Photo)

The talented singer is currently promoting her new musical album ”49-99” which was produced by American music record, Universal Music Group.

Tiwa Savage only left Don Jazzy’s Marvin record after 7 solid years of dishing out good music to team up with the new record label ”Universal Music Group.”