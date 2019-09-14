Tiwa Savage Hangs Out With American Rapper, Diddy In Atlanta

Popular Afropop diva, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself hanging out with celebrated American rapper and billionaire, Sean Comb a.k.a Diddy.

2019 has been a wonderful year for the former Mavin records act, as she has signed a new record deal with international music group, Universal Music Group.

Recently, the Afropop diva boycotted a concert in South Africa over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians, and a few days later, she released a new single 49-99.

Now the singer is hanging out with the second richest musician in the world.

Watch the video below: