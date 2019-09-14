Tiwa Savage Hangs Out With American Rapper, Diddy In Atlanta

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Afropop diva, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself hanging out with celebrated American rapper and billionaire, Sean Comb a.k.a Diddy.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

2019 has been a wonderful year for the former Mavin records act, as she has signed a new record deal with international music group, Universal Music Group.

Also Read: Blackface Criticizes Tiwa Savage, Davido On Live Programme (Video)

Recently, the Afropop diva boycotted a concert in South Africa over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians, and a few days later, she released a new single 49-99.

Now the singer is hanging out with the second richest musician in the world.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Diddy, tiwa savage, Univerisl Music Group
0

You may also like

Another chance to celebrate Ene Henshaw

How my big bosom caused an accident In Lagos – Actress, Mimi Ozakpolor

Odi Dollars: Yahoo Boy Shows Off Shrine & Foreign Currencies On Facebook

Tiwa Savage Delights Thousand Of Fans In Soweto

Tiwa Savage Delights Thousand Of Fans In Soweto

“I like it, It turns me on” – Cardi B says after her boyfriend Offset called her ‘bitch’

Reality Check: Mavins Records ‘DNA Twins’ Haven’t Lived Up To The Hype

Why Ali Baba didn’t make my top 5 comedians list-Basketmouth on ”The Truth”

Iceprince Zamani Finally Speaks On His Alleged Snubbing Of Globacom’s Huge Offer

How My Mother and I Used to Sleep in a Shopping Complex – Popular Singer, Skales

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *