Tiwa Savage Posts Yemi Alade’s ‘Woman Of Steel’ Album Cover Amidst Rivalry (Photo)

by Amaka

It appears the beef between popular singers, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade has been squashed after the sweet act the former did for the latter on social media.

Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage
Nigerian female musicians, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage

It is no news that Tiwa Savage recently released her highly anticipated #4999 album.

During her listening party in London, she was asked about collaborating with female artistes and this led to the singer calling Yemi Alade and describing her latest album “Woman of Steel” as incredible.

Savage also listed names of other female singers which inclide Simi, Niniola, Waje, Omawumi, Teni amongst others, urging them to break boundaries and take over the male-dominated music space.

Taking to Instagram, Tiwa Savage shared a cover of Yemi Alade’s album on Instagram, which the latter also re-shared.

See photo below:

Yemi Alade's post
Yemi Alade’s post
