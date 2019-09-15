Tiwa Savage Rejects Been Richer Than Wizkid

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage has rejected the comparism that is being made on social media on who is richer between her and star boy, Wizkid.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

A Twitter user identified William Serena asked the question on who richer amongst the two acts.

Responding to the question, the “49-99” crooner said she has even been calling him to borrow money from him.

See her post below:

