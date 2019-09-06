Tiwa Savage Reveals Meaning Of Her New Single 49-99

by Temitope Alabi
Tiwa Savage
Multi-award winning singer Tiwa Savage had many in their feelings when she dropped a new single titled 49.99 on Thursday.

In an interview with the beat1, the vocal powerhouse shared the meaning of the new song, saying she got it from Late Fela Anikulapo, the great musician who talked about Nigerians suffering and smiling.

Tiwa said she had to make this music to further show just speak on how so many Nigerians are suffering silently and at the same time Smiling.

Watch the very insightful interview below;

0

