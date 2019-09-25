Tobi Bakre Says ‘Hardwork Without Smartness Na Suffer Head’

by Eyitemi
Tobi Bakre
Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has opined that being a hard-worker without being smart about it only means ”suffer head.”

The reality star made this known via an Instagram post on Wednesday, 25th September.

Read Also: Success is not material possession; Tobi Bakre recounts his journey as he turns 25

The former housemate recently sparked a dating rumor between himself and Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, after their photo hit the internet.

What he posted below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hardwork without being smart about it na suffer head o! . #stayfocused #staywoke

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) on Sep 25, 2019 at 3:12am PDT

0

