Today Makes It A Year I Stopped Smoking’, Says Don Jazzy (Photo)

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, who is an avid user of Twitter, took to the micro-blogging platform to make a shocking revelation.

The vocalist revealed that he is currently celebrating a year anniversary of quitting smoking.

The music legend tweeted:

“Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls hehe.”

There were a lot of stories where the record producer was mentioned to have fun with alcohol and drugs.

Rumours have it that he once attended a birthday bash organized for Gongo Aso crooner, 9ice on Lagos Island and eyewitness claimed he burnt about 20 sticks of his cigarette brand in less than half-an-hour.

