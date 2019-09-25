Today Makes It A Year I Stopped Smoking’, Says Don Jazzy (Photo)

by Amaka

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, who is an avid user of Twitter, took to the micro-blogging platform to make a shocking revelation.

Don Jazzy
Nigerian record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy

The vocalist revealed that he is currently celebrating a year anniversary of quitting smoking.

The music legend tweeted:

“Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls hehe.”

There were a lot of stories where the record producer was mentioned to have fun with alcohol and drugs.

Rumours have it that he once attended a birthday bash organized for Gongo Aso crooner, 9ice on Lagos Island and eyewitness claimed he burnt about 20 sticks of his cigarette brand in less than half-an-hour.

Read Also: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Says It Is Propaganda To Say Churches Have Money

See his post below:

Tags from the story
don jazzy
0

You may also like

Music: Slimcase – Otunba Lamba

Ifu Ennada

‘Success Is Relative’ – Ifu Ennada Berates Uti

See the Extravagant Mansion Acquired by Super Eagles Star (Photo)

Akon

Akon Mobbed At Idumota Market In Lagos

“People pay millions to have my kind of body” – Anita Joseph says

Alex Unusual

BBNaija’s Alex Unusual Channels Her Inner Ciara In New Photos

[Photo]: ‘You defined the meaning of love to me’ – Yung6ix gushes over his son

Rooftop MCs Rapper ‘Soul Snatcha’ becomes a Father

OMG! Singer Runtown Just Shared Photo Of His Full Manhood (+18) See Fans Reactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *