Toke Makinwa Reacts As Police Storm Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

by Olayemi Oladotun

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to her Instagram page to react to police disruption of Bobrisky’s birthday party on Saturdy in Lagos.

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa and Bobrisky

The media personality expressed sadness over the concerns of the police force as she described the nation as a joke.

Toke pointed out that leaders in the country have misplaced priorities as they are more concerned about stopping parties than tackling the insecurity in the country.

See her post below:

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa’s post
