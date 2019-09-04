Toke Makinwa Shades Nigerians After Insensitive Xenophobic Tweets

by Temitope Alabi
Toke Makinwa
On Becoming author, Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has again come online to let Nigerians know she does not care about their insults.

The OAP came under massive attack yesterday following her tweets on the xenophobic attack on Nigerians by South Africans in their country.

Read Also: “Thunder Fire You” — Nigerians Drag Toke Makinwa Over Comment On Xenophobia

Toke had taken to social media to defend South Africans saying;

“Not all stories out of Nigeria is a true reflection of Nigerians. I have seen tweets saying a life for a life, and again I say not all South Africans are Xenophobic. The killings in your country, police brutality, your government silence and you want more people to die?”

This, of course, did not go down well with Nigerians who took to her comment section to drag her silly.

In a bid to know she is not affected by the hate, the media personality has again taken to Twitter to mock Nigerians saying;

One week they love you, the next week they hate you. No biggie, just make sure on both occasions and more you getting paid. Stay in your struggle 😆😄✌️

— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 4, 2019

Tags from the story
Toke Makinwa, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Human urine boosts grow rate of plants than fertilizer

Trial of over 1, 600 alleged Boko Haram members begins October 9 – Nigerian Govt.

10 confirmed dead in latest Ile-Ife crisis

Patient Dies After Surgeon Pauses Mid-surgery To Take A Selfie With Her Breasts (Photo)

Sunday School teacher bags 21 years imprisonment for murder attempt

$43m scandal: Rivers State APC blasts Wike, Fayose and Fani Kayode

PDP open to new members – Sen. Ahmed Makarfi

EFCC Re-Arraigns Former Wema Bank Boss Over N1.2bn Theft

UNIABUJA: ASUU threatens indefinate strike over VC’s comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *