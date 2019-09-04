Toke Makinwa Shades Nigerians After Insensitive Xenophobic Tweets

Media personality Toke Makinwa has again come online to let Nigerians know she does not care about their insults.

The OAP came under massive attack yesterday following her tweets on the xenophobic attack on Nigerians by South Africans in their country.

Toke had taken to social media to defend South Africans saying;

“Not all stories out of Nigeria is a true reflection of Nigerians. I have seen tweets saying a life for a life, and again I say not all South Africans are Xenophobic. The killings in your country, police brutality, your government silence and you want more people to die?”

This, of course, did not go down well with Nigerians who took to her comment section to drag her silly.

In a bid to know she is not affected by the hate, the media personality has again taken to Twitter to mock Nigerians saying;

One week they love you, the next week they hate you. No biggie, just make sure on both occasions and more you getting paid. Stay in your struggle 😆😄✌️

— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 4, 2019