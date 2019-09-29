Toke Makinwa Teases Fans With Twerking Video On Her Instagram Story (Video)

by Michael
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa who travelled out of the country recently to attend her brother’s wedding with family has shared a video of herself twerking.

The brothers wedding which was an all-weekend event had the family members staying at a hotel in preparation for it.

While touring the city, She and her sister went for a swim, had some drinks and Toke decided to twerk and asked her sister to record it on video.

Her brother got married in Greece and Toke was there for all of the fun

Watch Toke Makinwa’s twerk video below:

Toke Makinwa
