Tonto Dikeh Buys iPhone 11 For Her Dad And Bobrisky (Video)

by Amaka

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has sent out a word of advice to ladies who are hoping to get the latest iPhone 11 by sleeping with men.

Tonto Dikeh
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh

The actress, who got three new iPhone 11 devices for herself, her dad and Bobrisky shared a photo via Instagram with the caption:

“Promised Daddy he gonna be the first man in his village to use iPhone 11…
One for me, One for Dad, GUESS who the Last one is for??”.

In another post, the actress shared a video flaunting her own iPhone 11 while saying:

Actually there’s nothing special about this phone. Don’t hustle, don’t sleep with hundred men to get this phone“

 “I swear to God, I just bought it with my own money. It’s nothing special“.

Dikeh then captioned the video:

“E no pass call and text ooo..
No wound yaself mu sisters…
Take it easy on your p*ssy!!!”

Bobrisky later revealed that the controversial mother of one got her the last phone

See the video and post below:

Tonto Dikeh's post

 

 

Bobrisky's post

0

