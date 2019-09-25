Tonto Dikeh Gifts Best Friend, Bobrisky iPhone 11 Pro

Actress Tonto Dikeh has gifted an iPhone11 device to popular crossdress, Bobrisky.

The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to share pictures of the three new phones she bought.

Sharing a picture of the iPhone 11 devices on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she bought one for herself, one for her dad and the third one for an anonymous person.

In the post, she captioned it: “Promised Daddy he gonna be the first man in his village to use iPhone 11…

One for me, One for Dad, guess who the Last one is for?”.

The third iPhone was eventually gifted to her friend, Male Barbie, Bobrisky.

Bobrisky confirmed this on his Instagram page.

See Posts Here: