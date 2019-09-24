Tonto Dikeh Leaks Chat With Her Mystery Boyfriend (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to share a chat between herself and her mystery boyfriend which has been taken down.

Tonto Dikeh
Popular actress, Tonto Dikeh

According to the chat, the actress has been taking her lover’s money without his consent so he reached out to her caution her about it.

However, the mother of one turned it around by telling him not to keep the money where she can see it because she loves money.

In her words,

“I said stop keeping it where I will see it cause if I see it and you ain’t using it I take it”,

Sharing the chat with love emojis, the actress wrote;

am I the only one who steals that don’t have time to lie about it when caught? Who keeps goat and leaf in one space. My clown# my happy#”

See the post below:

 

 

Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

KCee Pictured With The First Lady At Aso Villa Lunch Party

Maheeda shades Wizkid & Davido (Read What She Wrote)

Nollywood Actress Adesua

#COZA: Adesua Etomi-Wellington Shares Her Story How A Man Almost Raped Her

Davido and his Crew beat up Tonto Dikeh’s Ex brother-in-law, Tokunbo in London (Video)

DJ Caise Says He’s Living A Life Of His Dreams

Simi Trolls Nigerians, Says She’s Dating Ycee

Duncan Mighty

See What Duncan Mighty Said About His Wife On Their Anniversary

The Moment Apostle Suleman Gave Man $1000 To Secure Accommodation In Ghana (Photos)

From Screen To Reality: M-Net’s Tinsel Stars, ‘Ene & Chuks’ Get Married

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *