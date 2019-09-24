Tonto Dikeh Leaks Chat With Her Mystery Boyfriend (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to share a chat between herself and her mystery boyfriend which has been taken down.

According to the chat, the actress has been taking her lover’s money without his consent so he reached out to her caution her about it.

However, the mother of one turned it around by telling him not to keep the money where she can see it because she loves money.

In her words,

“I said stop keeping it where I will see it cause if I see it and you ain’t using it I take it”,

Sharing the chat with love emojis, the actress wrote;

“am I the only one who steals that don’t have time to lie about it when caught? Who keeps goat and leaf in one space. My clown# my happy#”

See the post below: