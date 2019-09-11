Tonto Dikeh Pays Tribute To Her Late Mum After 30 Years

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh
Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to pay tribute to her mum who died 30 years ago.

The actress shared a photo of her mother and penned a sweet post alongside which reads:

RIP Queen..
Thanks for always protecting me, ma. Thanks for Always been by Me, ma…
I’m doing well and Life couldn’t be more Rosey Atm.
I Love you mama,30 years and Aday Apart but you my confidant, my closest friend, My Ma…
Rest On MAMAA….
#Celebration of a very very short but amazing life lived on earth
#MRSDIKEH #MAMA #30yearsand1day #9thsept

