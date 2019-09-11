Tonto Dikeh Pays Tribute To Her Late Mum After 30 Years

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to pay tribute to her mum who died 30 years ago.

The actress shared a photo of her mother and penned a sweet post alongside which reads:

Read Also: Donate Your Birthday Cake To Poor Couple Getting Married Soon, Tonto Dikeh Tells Bobrisky

RIP Queen..

Thanks for always protecting me, ma. Thanks for Always been by Me, ma…

I’m doing well and Life couldn’t be more Rosey Atm.

I Love you mama,30 years and Aday Apart but you my confidant, my closest friend, My Ma…

Rest On MAMAA….

#Celebration of a very very short but amazing life lived on earth

#MRSDIKEH #MAMA #30yearsand1day #9thsept