Tonto Dikeh Reacts As Youths Stage Protest Against Bobrisky’s Lifestyle

Following the now-viral news that some youths staged a peaceful protest to call on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky, and his likes from rubbishing the country’s pride and image, Tonto Dikeh, an associate of the crossdresser has reacted.

Tonto Dikeh, in her reaction, has described the protest as a misplaced priority when issues such as bad roads, unemployment, killings, and the likes are ravaging the country.

What she wrote below: