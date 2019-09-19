Tonto Dikeh Reacts As Youths Stage Protest Against Bobrisky’s Lifestyle

by Eyitemi
Tonto Dikeh
Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh

Following the now-viral news that some youths staged a peaceful protest to call on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky, and his likes from rubbishing the country’s pride and image, Tonto Dikeh, an associate of the crossdresser has reacted.

Tonto Dikeh, in her reaction, has described the protest as a misplaced priority when issues such as bad roads, unemployment, killings, and the likes are ravaging the country.

What she wrote below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MAHN FUCK YOUR CULTURE…. AND BEFORE YOU INSULT ME “FUCK YOU TOO”

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on Sep 19, 2019 at 9:13am PDT

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, tonto dikeh
0

