Tonto Dikeh Rocks Matching Outfit With Son (Photos)

by Michael
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and mother Tonto Dikeh has shared photos of herself in matching outfit with her son.
The actress took to her social media to share the beautiful photos which she also captioned with very sweet words.

READ ALSO – ‘Do Not Sleep With Men For iPhone 11’ – Tonto Dikeh Advises

Tonto Dikeh has always shared beautiful moments with both her fans and her followers.

In this new photo, she is sharing beautiful moments with her son as they step out to start their Sunday.

Tonto Dikeh and her son, King both stepped out in matching outfit with her son, as they kick-start their Sunday.

See The Photos Here:

Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
1

You may also like

Juliet Ibrahim And Her Pretty Sisters Hit Las Vegas For A Birthday Celebration

‘Your money expired the day the show ended’ – BBN 2017 winner, Efe drags people criticizing his music career

I leave your case for God to judge – Olakunle Churchill celebrates his son

Pastor Tunde Bakare’s First Daughter Weds In London [PHOTOS]

“How can you be a “fiancee” to a Man whose Divorce case is still in Court? – Uche Maduagwu Slam Daddy Freeze’s Partner

Fans Blast Tiwa Savage, Others For Only Showing Love To Singer Zara After Her Death

“Why I Can’t Be Scared Of Any Arrest” – Bobrisky (Photo)

Nigerian Artistes Are Going Into Politics For Money – Clarion Chukwura

Basketmouth Wife, Loses Third Baby

Basketmouth Wife, Loses Third Baby

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *