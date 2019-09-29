Tonto Dikeh Rocks Matching Outfit With Son (Photos)

Nollywood actress and mother Tonto Dikeh has shared photos of herself in matching outfit with her son.

The actress took to her social media to share the beautiful photos which she also captioned with very sweet words.

Tonto Dikeh has always shared beautiful moments with both her fans and her followers.

In this new photo, she is sharing beautiful moments with her son as they step out to start their Sunday.

See The Photos Here: