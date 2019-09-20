Tonto Dikeh Slams Nigerian Youths Who Protested Against Bobrisky

by Valerie Oke
Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has slammed the Nigerian youths under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Abuja, for staging a protest against the life-style of crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as ”Bobrisky.

Reacting in an Instagram post, the screen diva said fuck the youth’s culture before going on to add that fuck anybody who intends to insult her also.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Reacts As Youths Stage Protest Against Bobrisky;s Lifestyle

She then described the protest as a case of misplaced priority when there are other pressing issues facing Nigeria.

Her words:

MAHN FUCK YOUR CULTURE….
AND BEFORE YOU INSULT ME “FUCK YOU TOO”

What she wrote below:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Ecowas: President Buhari arrives Niger Republic

FG Uncovers N450 Billion Unremmitted Revenue As It Audits 33 Agencies

13 things that will get you shocked about Hilary Clinton

Police arrests 4 Air force officers for vandalising water pipes

Pastor seeks divorce after nine years of marriage

Nigerian Prisons Service To Employ 6,545 Personnel

Nigerians Throw Insult At Police Chief, Yomi Shogunle, Over His Comment On clampdown on prostitutes in Abuja

Nigerians Attack Police Chief, Yomi Shogunle Over Comments On Prostitutes clampdown in Abuja

Unemployment: Youths Shut Down Indomie’s Largest Factory in Africa Located in Kaduna

Lagos State begins graduate internship programme for 250 youths

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *