Tonto Dikeh Slams Nigerian Youths Who Protested Against Bobrisky

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has slammed the Nigerian youths under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Abuja, for staging a protest against the life-style of crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as ”Bobrisky.

Reacting in an Instagram post, the screen diva said fuck the youth’s culture before going on to add that fuck anybody who intends to insult her also.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Reacts As Youths Stage Protest Against Bobrisky;s Lifestyle

She then described the protest as a case of misplaced priority when there are other pressing issues facing Nigeria.

Her words:

MAHN FUCK YOUR CULTURE….

AND BEFORE YOU INSULT ME “FUCK YOU TOO”

What she wrote below: