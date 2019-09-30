Tonto Dikeh Stuns At African Women Conference

by Michael
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh was at the African Women Conference, an initiative that promotes African leadership for women and girl child.

While most women in attendance looked somewhat typical of the African Women, Tonto Dikeh stood out.

READ ALSO – ‘Let Me Decorate The Dick That Is Serving Me’ – Tonto Dikeh Replies Fan Who Queried Her For Gifting Bobrisky iPhone11

Taking to her Instagram, the Nollywood actress and mother shared the photos that showed her rather looking odd in the crowd of women who dressed in native attires.

See The Posts Here:

 

Tags from the story
African Women Conference, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

8 Tips To Make Your Woman/Man Smile!

Advice: I’m In Love With My Brother, What Should I Do?

Men, Are You Listening? THESE 3 Traits Will Attract ANY Woman

25 Surprising Ways to Turn A Man On

“I Want That Old Thing Back” – Inspirational Love Write-Up For The Singles And Married!!!

If Your Man Does These 5 Things, You’re Being MANIPULATED

Experts Worried As Number Of Young Women Seeking Surgery Increases

Tired? Re-energize with These 3 Food Tips

Get It Straight: Your Wife Should Not Have to Compete with Your Mother

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *