Tonto Dikeh Stuns At African Women Conference

Tonto Dikeh was at the African Women Conference, an initiative that promotes African leadership for women and girl child.

While most women in attendance looked somewhat typical of the African Women, Tonto Dikeh stood out.

READ ALSO – ‘Let Me Decorate The Dick That Is Serving Me’ – Tonto Dikeh Replies Fan Who Queried Her For Gifting Bobrisky iPhone11

Taking to her Instagram, the Nollywood actress and mother shared the photos that showed her rather looking odd in the crowd of women who dressed in native attires.

See The Posts Here: