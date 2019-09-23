Tonto Dikeh Talks About Her Worst Nightmare

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh
Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instastories on Monday to share with her fans that she had the worst nightmare ever.

According to the mom of one, witches came at her last night.

In her words:

“Woke up from the worst nightmare… Dear Witches it is not your fault, I don’t blame you people. Na me wey no pray.

“At my age in the kingdom little witches still have mind to press my chest. I am super upset, embarrassed to say the least.

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh
