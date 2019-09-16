“Toyin Abraham Is A Bastard”, Lizzy Anjorin Says In Exclusive Interview (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Indigenous actress, Lizzy Anjorin has blasted fellow colleague, Toyin Abraham for serving her a letter of defamatory lawsuit on Monday.

Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham
Popular Nollywood actresses, Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham

Information Nigeria recalls Abraham fulfilled her threat of suing her colleague over an Instagram post she described as ‘defamatory’.

The new mother had demanded an apology from her colleague with a legal action in which she will be seeking N500m as damages will commence in 24 hours if she fails to comply with the notice.

In response to the lawsuit, Anjorin shared a dance video mocking the actress via Instagram.

The actress has also granted an exclusive interview with Gboah TV, where she repeatedly called her colleague, a bastard, claiming that she uses fake accounts to attack her fellow colleagues.

Anjorin also stated that she is not jealous of her colleague because the actress is nothing.

The entrepreneur also claimed that Abraham lied that she gave birth abroad because it took her ten days to reveal it to the world.

Watch the video below:

