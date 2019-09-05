Toyin Abraham’s Fans Gift Her N1m As Birthday Present (PHOTO)

Toyin Abraham while receiving the gift
Toyin Abraham while receiving the gift

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared a photo of her while receiving a cheque of N1m gift from her fans as she turns plus one on Thursday.

Read Also: Kola Ajeyemi And Family Surprise Toyin Abraham As She Turns A Year Older (VIDEO)

Making the announcement in an Instagram post, she said the gift means so much to her.

See what she posted below:

