Toyin Abraham’s Fans Gift Her N1m As Birthday Present (PHOTO)

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared a photo of her while receiving a cheque of N1m gift from her fans as she turns plus one on Thursday.
Making the announcement in an Instagram post, she said the gift means so much to her.
#Repost @remmysworld (@get_repost) ・・・ We ain’t playing at all!!! It’s Worldbest day …Hiding this from her was soo difficult but we did it fam ❤️❤️😍😍 #TOYINTITANS NOTE: WE DID THIS ON BEHALF OF Y’all 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 @m_adeoye @mobola_james @oluwa_seyitanfunmi @remmysworld @favourobiageliaku84 @foluwaf @abimbolar_ayomideh @olayinkaakinfasae @anuoluwapo_akintola @dairobukola @rhodaowolabi @vikkyomoh @hawausadiq @dexy_neemah @kristie_davies009 Surprise team @royalhugssurprises You guys are the best SO I GOT 1M FROM #TOYINTITANS THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME😍😍😍🕊🕊🕊🕊ESHEY MODUPE…LOVE YOU ALL🙏🙏🙏🙏