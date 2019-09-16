Toyin Aimakhu Drags Lizzy Anjorin To Court [See Court Papers]

The war between actress Toyin AImakhu and Liz Anjorin has gone a step further as Toyin has taken the latter to court.

Recall the actresses got into a war of words yesterday after Lizzy claimed Toyin created several accounts just to out her colleagues and troll them.

Sharing the court papers on her IG page, the new mom wrote alongside; “Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. No longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up. Cc @bbbmedia @officialsamolatunji1

#TOYINTITANS #ITSABOUTTIME”