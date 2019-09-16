Toyin Aimakhu Drags Lizzy Anjorin To Court [See Court Papers]

by Temitope Alabi
Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham
Popular Nollywood actresses, Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham

The war between actress Toyin AImakhu and Liz Anjorin has gone a step further as Toyin has taken the latter to court.

Recall the actresses got into a war of words yesterday after Lizzy claimed Toyin created several accounts just to out her colleagues and troll them.

Read Also: ‘You Are A Lying Bastard’ – Lizzy Anjorin Slams Toyin Aimakhu

Sharing the court papers on her IG page, the new mom wrote alongside; “Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. No longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up. Cc @bbbmedia @officialsamolatunji1

#TOYINTITANS #ITSABOUTTIME”

Toyin Aimakhu sues Liz Anjorin
Toyin Aimakhu sues Liz Anjorin
