Toyin Lawani, Pretty Mike Pose Nude Together In Adam And Eve Inspired Photo Shoot

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani and Night club owner, Pretty Mike are set to break the internet after releasing nude pictures of themselves together.

The duo in a promotional post for Kolaqalagbo, posed nude during an Adam and Eve inspired photo shoot.

Also Read: Kemi Olunloyo: Pretty Mike, Toyin Lawani Sponsored My Birthday Dinner, Not COZA

In one of the photos, Toyin is seen hugging Pretty Mike, with her bare boobs against his chest. They, however, used leaves to prevent their private parts from touching.

See more photos below: