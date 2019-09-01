Toyin Lawani, Pretty Mike Pose Nude Together In Adam And Eve Inspired Photo Shoot

by Olayemi Oladotun

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani and Night club owner, Pretty Mike are set to break the internet after releasing nude pictures of themselves together.

Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani and Pretty Mike

The duo in a promotional post for Kolaqalagbo, posed nude during an Adam and Eve inspired photo shoot.

In one of the photos, Toyin is seen hugging Pretty Mike, with her bare boobs against his chest. They, however, used leaves to prevent their private parts from touching.

See more photos below:

Toyin Lawani
Pretty Mike and Toyin Lawani
Pretty Mike
Toyin Lawani and Pretty Mike
Tags from the story
Pretty Mike, Toyin Lawani
0

