Toyin Lawani, Pretty Mikes Nude Video Advert Emerges Online

by Amaka

A video of Controversial celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani and Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike barely unclad in an ‘Adam & Eve’ themed advert for a sex brand has emerged online.

Toyin Lawani and Pretty Mike
Controversial Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani and Lagos big boy, Pretty Mike

Photos of the duo, which were released earlier, had sent social media on fire in the penultimate week but the highly anticipated video is finally out and it is already causing tension on social media.

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial Lagos socialite had told Toyin Lawani,

“Dem Kim K no be pass this one, i look forward to getting Unclad with u over and over again #AdamAndEveReincarnation”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2Wjb44A6y_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

