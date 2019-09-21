Toyin Lawani Reveals Why She Allowed Princess Shyngle Get Engaged

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian fashionista, Toyin Lawani has reacted to the engagement of curvy Gambia born actress, Princess Shyngle to Senegalese, Frederic Badji.

Toyin Lawani and Princess Shyngle
Recall that the curvy Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle announced that she’s engaged to be married pretty soon.

According to Toyin, this news got her worried over who she will lean on for photoshoots; in reference to the raunchy photos, both stars released that set social media on fire. 

The fashionista, however, revealed that she is letting her get married because she will be the one to sow the wedding gown.

See her post below:

