Toyin Lawani Reveals Why She Allowed Princess Shyngle Get Engaged

Popular Nigerian fashionista, Toyin Lawani has reacted to the engagement of curvy Gambia born actress, Princess Shyngle to Senegalese, Frederic Badji.
Recall that the curvy Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle announced that she’s engaged to be married pretty soon.
According to Toyin, this news got her worried over who she will lean on for photoshoots; in reference to the raunchy photos, both stars released that set social media on fire.
The fashionista, however, revealed that she is letting her get married because she will be the one to sow the wedding gown.
See her post below:
View this post on Instagram
When @princesshyngle called and said she was getting married , I was like who’s booty will I now lean on 🤣🤣🤣😅😅😅😅 I now remembered I’m the one that will make wedding gown Oo 🤣🤣 that’s how I Agreed to let her go , congratulations girl, I know you are truly happy and you deserve the Best, tell brother federick say if him fuckup , we Go commot Fede for him name , Remain Rick for am 💋💋💋💋 love ya ❤️