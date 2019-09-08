Toyin Lawani Shows Off Her Daughter’s Father (Photo)

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani took to Instagram to show off her first husband and the father of her daughter, Lil Tiannah.
The mother of two captioned the video:
“Say hello to Tiannahs Daddy. We got married when I was 19. Trust me at that age I already had about 5businesses I was running in school then. Well I make it Paramount to stay friends with the father of my kids, no strings attached #IFEMI19 brought a lot of families together”
Read Also: Neighbor’s Gateman Nabbed While Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Maid (Video)
See the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Say hello to @liltiannah Tiannahs Daddy 💋💋💋💋 We Got married when I was 19😃 Trust me at that Age I already had about 5businesses I was running in school then .well I make it Paramount to stay friends with the father of my kids , no strings attached 🙏 #IFEMI19 brought a lot of family together.