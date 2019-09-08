Toyin Lawani Shows Off Her Daughter’s Father (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani took to Instagram to show off her first husband and the father of her daughter, Lil Tiannah.

Toyin Lawani and her first baby daddy
Toyin Lawani and her first baby daddy

The mother of two captioned the video:

“Say hello to Tiannahs Daddy. We got married when I was 19. Trust me at that age I already had about 5businesses I was running in school then. Well I make it Paramount to stay friends with the father of my kids, no strings attached #IFEMI19 brought a lot of families together”

See the video below:

 

Have you met Linda on Instagram?!?

