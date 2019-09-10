Toyin Lawani’s Personal Assistant Goes Completely Naked On Beach (Photo)

by Amaka

Toyin Lawani’s Personal Assistant, Desmond Marcualey, also known as ‘deydeysoso’ recently shared a completely naked photo of himself on a beach.

Desmond Marcauley
Toyin Lawani’s personal assistant, Desmond Marcauley

In the photo, Marcauley is seen backing the camera in a strategic position showing off his ample butt.

The young man seems to be following the footsteps of his boss, who is known for going completely unclad, just to promote her skincare line.

Information Nigeria recalls the celebrity fashion designer had also shared completely nude photos of her personal assistant.

Read Also: Mentally Unfit Lady Seen Pleasuring Herself With A Bottle (18+ Video)

See the photo below:

Toyin Lawani

 

 

Tags from the story
Desmond Marcauley, Toyin Lawani
0

You may also like

The 5 Telltale Traits That Helps Spot A Psychopath (Says Science)

I’m Married, We Have Little Son, But My Hubby Allegedly Turned Gay

I’m Married, We Have Little Son, But My Hubby Allegedly Turned Gay

What To Do When You Are Not Loved Like You Love Your Partner

If He’s Married, You Mean NOTHING (And 5 More Mistress Truths)

4 Ways to Stop Social Media From Ruining Your Relationship

Super Eagles Player Aaron Samuel Shows off His Brand New G-wagon

8 Toxic Habits That Are Destroying Your Happiness

8 Ways To Spot Emotional Manipulation… And Free Ourselves From It

13 Ways to Flirt Without Looking Like a Fool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *