Tribunal Ruling Against Orji Kalu Is Biased: APC Chairman

Donatus Nwakpa, the state chairman of All Progressive Congress(APC) in Abia state, has described the National Assembly election tribunal judgement which sacks Orji Kalu and ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district within 90 days as biased.

According to the APC chairman who made this known during a visit to Orji Kalu’s Abuja residence, the APC in Abia state has confidence on the victory of the former governor.

“We are going to appeal that ruling, that ruling in all dynamics of law is a failure and it must pass the litmus test of an appellate court,” he said.

“APC Abia state has confidence in him, we have confidence in our people and if we are going to have an election this night we will have a captain for that election in the name of Uchechukwu Ogah, the honorable minister for mines and steel development.

“But we know there is not going to be an election because we have seen the weaknesses, the flaws, we have seen everything – there is no appeal sitting now, so I’m not engaging in any judicial contempt.”

