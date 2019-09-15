Tribunal Upholds Dapo Abiodun’s Election As Ogun State Governor

An election petition tribunal sitting in Abeokuta has ruled against the petition filed by the main opposition in Ogun state, Allied People’s Movement(APM), challenging the victory of Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressive Congress.

The tribunal, while upholding Dapo Abiodun’s victory, said the petition erred by not filing their case within the stipulated period of time by law.

Read Also: Eniola Badmus Reacts To Her Political Appointment Under Ogun State Governor-Elect, Dapo Abiodun

Adekunle Akinlade of the APM was the preferred candidate of the immediate past governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun, during the poll.